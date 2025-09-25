Business NewsTrendingGoogle Gemini App Passes 5 Billion Images In Less Than A Month; Here's How CEO Sundar Pichai Celebrated
Google Gemini App Passes 5 Billion Images In Less Than A Month; Here's How CEO Sundar Pichai Celebrated

The Nano Banana tool first gained traction in early September when users started using the tool to create 3D figures of their photos.

25 Sep 2025, 10:42 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Tool
The simplicity of using Nano Banana is what made the tool go viral. (Photo Source: X/@sundarpichai)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has shared a toy-like avatar to celebrate the Gemini app’s milestone of crossing five billion image creations in under a month.

In a post on X, Pichai shared a mini avatar of himself with a dog, made using the popular Nano Banana tool. Nano Banana is an AI image editing tool, which is part of Gemini’s AI offerings.

"Make that 5 billion and 1," Pichai posted on X on Wednesday. His tweet was a response to Google Vice President Josh Woodward’s announcement that the Gemini app has crossed five billion images.

"Gemini App just passed 5 billion images in less than a month. What a ride, still going! Latest trend: retro selfies of you holding a baby version of you. Can't make this stuff up!," Woodward said on X.

Gemini app’s milestone of crossing five billion images in under a month, showing just how popular the platform has become. At the heart of this surge is the Nano Banana AI tool, a feature which allows users to generate stunning images with simple prompts. From toy-style avatars to lifelike portraits, the tool offers endless creative options to users for free. Users are also editing festive photos and restoring old pictures, and social media is now filled with these creations.

The Nano Banana tool first gained traction in early September when users started using the tool to create 3D figures of their photos. These 3D figures stood inside the picture generated by Nano Banana with the use of simple prompts.

The simplicity of using Nano Banana is what made the tool go viral among both young and old users. People only need to follow specific prompt instructions, and the AI tool handles the rest.

Earlier, rival company OpenAI’s bot, ChatGPT, had made waves for its Ghibli-style images. Now, Google’s Nano Banana tool is leading the trend, signalling a rapidly heating-up space in the AI tool landscape.

