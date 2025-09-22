Google Gemini AI Navratri Photo Trend: 5 Magical Prompts To Create Garba & Dandiya Looks
From traditional kurtas to Indo-Western outfits, copy-paste these prompts to turn your images into festive portraits this Navratri.
The Google Gemini AI trend is taking the Internet by storm, with users turning ordinary photos into dazzling Navratri magic.
Many people are turning their ordinary photos into Instagram-worthy festive looks by adding colourful dupattas, embroidered lehengas, sparkling jewellery, and themed backgrounds. Some users are even creating pose-specific prompts.
Here are 5 prompts you can use this Navratri for creating Garba and Dandiya looks:
Prompt 1
Turn this photo into a stylish Navratri outfit with a modern Indo-Western kurti, flowing skirt, and sparkling accessories in a colourful Garba night setting. The woman in the picture is in the middle of a spin during Garba, holding dandiya sticks, and her hair and dupatta are flying gracefully.
Prompt 2
Create a lively group Navratri scene with me and friends, wearing multicoloured kurtas and lehengas and holding dandiya sticks. There should be diyas and a temple-style background with gentle golden lighting in the background. Include soft, warm lighting to enhance the richness of the outfit and jewellery.
Prompt 3
Turn this photo into a Garba dance scene wearing a traditional lehenga choli, colourful bangles with a mirror-work outfit. Add a festive background filled with glowing fairy lights and lighting tents, with a dancing crowd blurred in motion. Make the environment look like a Navratri festival night.
Prompt 4
Make a vintage, grainy, yet vivid version of the reference photo wearing a flawless off-white saree with a crimson border and tiny red saree prints. It must seem like something from a clip of a 1990s movie because of the windy surroundings and the straight, wavy hair. A pandal of a Durga Maa statue should be included in the background to create a mysterious atmosphere.
Prompt 5
Create a full-length, elegant portrait of me in a jewel-toned embroidered outfit (sapphire blue or emerald green) with intricate gold threadwork and embellishments. Pose gracefully, holding a traditional brass pot or an ornate dandiya stick. Set the background in a temple courtyard adorned with marigold garlands, fairy lights, and subtle lanterns.