Google Gemini AI Navratri Photo Trend: 5 Magical Prompts To Create Garba & Dandiya Looks

Prompt 1

Turn this photo into a stylish Navratri outfit with a modern Indo-Western kurti, flowing skirt, and sparkling accessories in a colourful Garba night setting. The woman in the picture is in the middle of a spin during Garba, holding dandiya sticks, and her hair and dupatta are flying gracefully.

Prompt 2

Create a lively group Navratri scene with me and friends, wearing multicoloured kurtas and lehengas and holding dandiya sticks. There should be diyas and a temple-style background with gentle golden lighting in the background. Include soft, warm lighting to enhance the richness of the outfit and jewellery.

Prompt 3

Turn this photo into a Garba dance scene wearing a traditional lehenga choli, colourful bangles with a mirror-work outfit. Add a festive background filled with glowing fairy lights and lighting tents, with a dancing crowd blurred in motion. Make the environment look like a Navratri festival night.

Prompt 4

Make a vintage, grainy, yet vivid version of the reference photo wearing a flawless off-white saree with a crimson border and tiny red saree prints. It must seem like something from a clip of a 1990s movie because of the windy surroundings and the straight, wavy hair. A pandal of a Durga Maa statue should be included in the background to create a mysterious atmosphere.

Prompt 5

Create a full-length, elegant portrait of me in a jewel-toned embroidered outfit (sapphire blue or emerald green) with intricate gold threadwork and embellishments. Pose gracefully, holding a traditional brass pot or an ornate dandiya stick. Set the background in a temple courtyard adorned with marigold garlands, fairy lights, and subtle lanterns.