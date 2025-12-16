Gen Z Travel Bookings Zoomed 650% In 2025, Says Cleartrip Report
Gen Z travellers opted for multiple destinations and year-round experiences, with Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok
Gen Z travel bookings surged 650% in 2025, fueling India’s travel boom marked by value, affordability and mobile-first planning, according to Cleartrip’s report Unpacked 2025. The report is based on data and insights derived from internal booking and search trends observed on the Cleartrip platform.
The report highlights that Gen Z travellers opted for multiple destinations and year-round experiences, with Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok topping spontaneous choices for cultural and social appeal.
Convenience drove a 6% rise in UPI payments and an 8% increase in credit card usage, while 66% of all bookings were made via mobile devices.
Vietnam emerged as the breakout international destination with a 133% jump in traffic. Within India, Varanasi and the Andaman Islands saw 20% growth, while Uttar Pradesh was the most visited state, with stay searches for Prayagraj tripling and Bareilly quadrupling.
Delhi and Bengaluru led solo travel preferences, while Goa, Pondicherry, and Darjeeling were top picks for ‘workations,’ the report added.
(With inputs from PTI)