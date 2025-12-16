Business NewsTrendingGen Z Travel Bookings Zoomed 650% In 2025, Says Cleartrip Report
ADVERTISEMENT

Gen Z Travel Bookings Zoomed 650% In 2025, Says Cleartrip Report

Gen Z travellers opted for multiple destinations and year-round experiences, with Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok

16 Dec 2025, 11:24 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gen Z travellers opted for multiple destinations and year-round experiences, with Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok (Image Source: Envato)</p></div>
Gen Z travellers opted for multiple destinations and year-round experiences, with Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok (Image Source: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Gen Z travel bookings surged 650% in 2025, fueling India’s travel boom marked by value, affordability and mobile-first planning, according to Cleartrip’s report Unpacked 2025. The report is based on data and insights derived from internal booking and search trends observed on the Cleartrip platform.

The report highlights that Gen Z travellers opted for multiple destinations and year-round experiences, with Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok topping spontaneous choices for cultural and social appeal.

ALSO READ

Her World, Her Way: Women's International Travel Soars With Solo Travelling On The Rise
Opinion
Her World, Her Way: Women's International Travel Soars With Solo Travelling On The Rise
Read More

Convenience drove a 6% rise in UPI payments and an 8% increase in credit card usage, while 66% of all bookings were made via mobile devices.

Vietnam emerged as the breakout international destination with a 133% jump in traffic. Within India, Varanasi and the Andaman Islands saw 20% growth, while Uttar Pradesh was the most visited state, with stay searches for Prayagraj tripling and Bareilly quadrupling.

Delhi and Bengaluru led solo travel preferences, while Goa, Pondicherry, and Darjeeling were top picks for ‘workations,’ the report added.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ

Spiritual Tourist: Mahakumbh Attracts Over Four Crore Pilgrims, Millennials Lead The Way
Opinion
Spiritual Tourist: Mahakumbh Attracts Over Four Crore Pilgrims, Millennials Lead The Way
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT