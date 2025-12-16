Gen Z Travel Bookings Zoomed 650% In 2025, Says Cleartrip Report

Gen Z travel bookings surged 650% in 2025, fueling India’s travel boom marked by value, affordability and mobile-first planning, according to Cleartrip’s report Unpacked 2025. The report is based on data and insights derived from internal booking and search trends observed on the Cleartrip platform.

The report highlights that Gen Z travellers opted for multiple destinations and year-round experiences, with Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok topping spontaneous choices for cultural and social appeal.