Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay's Final Film Postponed Over 'Unavoidable Circumstances'

The company has not yet disclosed a new release date but stated that the news regarding this would be "announced at the earliest".

"We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest," the firm stated.

"Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team," the production company stated.

The film previously courted controversy when one of the shots in its initial trailer displayed the logo of Google's Gemini AI, leading to speculation regarding how much AI was utilised to make the film.

Select netizens criticised the move, pointing to the film's notable Rs 400-crore budget and stating that the use of AI for image and video generation for such a well funded film as well as the lack of tact to remove the logo was disappointing.

Advertised as the veteran actor's swan song, this movie would be Vijay's last one after which he is set to retire from acting and pursue a career in politics.

Vijay, who heads the up-and-coming Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam political party, announced that he will be contesting the coming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.