Vijay's Jana Nayagan Trailer Draws Laughs Online After Google Gemini Watermark Blunder
Jana Nayagan is one of the most-awaited South releases as it marks the final film of actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay.
An unintended slip-up by the video production team of Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' starring Thalapathy Vijay is making waves on social media, attracting ridicule as well as criticism.
The official trailer was released on YouTube on Saturday. The video briefly features a man holding a loaded pump action rifle and carries the watermark of Google Gemini AI at the corner at 23 second. It appears that the stock video used for the segment is generated using Gemini AI.
The trailer has drawn over three crore views since launch and over 11 lakh likes on YouTube.
Jana Nayagan is one of the most-awaited South releases as it marks the final film of actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay. It stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain and others. The movie is set to release in theatres on January 9 coinciding with Pongal.
Screengrab of official trailer of Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan'. (Image: YouTube)
Users on X mocked the slip-up by the producers, with some flagging the negligence of Rs 300-crore budget movie.
"seriously Ai is growing rapidly..but why they using gemini in biggie films," commented one user.
Another said using artificial intelligence for simple shots is alarming and raising doubts on filmmaking standards.
Some wondered if anyone from the movie team will get fired for the incident.
Looks like #JanaNayagan Makers are taking Audience for Granted!!— cinee worldd (@Cinee_Worldd) January 4, 2026
Using Google Gemini AI shots in the trailer even without removing Logo is Shocking!!
Using AI for Such Simple Shots is alarming & Raising Doubts on filmmaking Standards!!
Making these AI Films and exploiting Fansâ¦ pic.twitter.com/lrPeJy65yq
They literally forgot to remove the Gemini logo in #JanaNayagan trailerð pic.twitter.com/Pk7gyZ6DCN— ð (@Alreadysad__) January 4, 2026
They used AI Gemini shot and didn't bother to remove the watermark ð This is a 300 Cr Movieððð#JanaNayagan— KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) January 3, 2026
pic.twitter.com/fCQKTqgn4Z
ð¥ When â¹400-crore hype meets rookie mistakeâ¦ ð¥— Abhay Mani Diwakar (@theabhayd) January 4, 2026
The internet just ERUPTED after fans spotted a Google Gemini logo watermark in the trailer of Vijayâs #JanaNayagan â and people are calling it âan absolute insultâ to cinema! ð¤¯ð¬
ð One frame in the trailer showed the Geminiâ¦ pic.twitter.com/oxZF1AADex
The film was officially announced in September 2024 under the tentative title Thalapathy 69, as it is Vijay's 69th film as a lead actor, and the official title was announced in January 2025. It is KVN Productions' first production in Tamil.