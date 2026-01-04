Vijay's Jana Nayagan Trailer Draws Laughs Online After Google Gemini Watermark Blunder

An unintended slip-up by the video production team of Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' starring Thalapathy Vijay is making waves on social media, attracting ridicule as well as criticism.

The official trailer was released on YouTube on Saturday. The video briefly features a man holding a loaded pump action rifle and carries the watermark of Google Gemini AI at the corner at 23 second. It appears that the stock video used for the segment is generated using Gemini AI.

The trailer has drawn over three crore views since launch and over 11 lakh likes on YouTube.

Jana Nayagan is one of the most-awaited South releases as it marks the final film of actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay. It stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain and others. The movie is set to release in theatres on January 9 coinciding with Pongal.