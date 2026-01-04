Business NewsTrendingVijay's Jana Nayagan Trailer Draws Laughs Online After Google Gemini Watermark Blunder
ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay's Jana Nayagan Trailer Draws Laughs Online After Google Gemini Watermark Blunder

Jana Nayagan is one of the most-awaited South releases as it marks the final film of actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay.

04 Jan 2026, 05:40 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image:&nbsp;Jana Nayagan trailer)</p></div>
(Image: Jana Nayagan trailer)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

An unintended slip-up by the video production team of Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' starring Thalapathy Vijay is making waves on social media, attracting ridicule as well as criticism.

The official trailer was released on YouTube on Saturday. The video briefly features a man holding a loaded pump action rifle and carries the watermark of Google Gemini AI at the corner at 23 second. It appears that the stock video used for the segment is generated using Gemini AI.

The trailer has drawn over three crore views since launch and over 11 lakh likes on YouTube.

Jana Nayagan is one of the most-awaited South releases as it marks the final film of actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay. It stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain and others. The movie is set to release in theatres on January 9 coinciding with Pongal.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Screengrab of official trailer of Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan'. (Image: YouTube)</p></div>

Screengrab of official trailer of Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan'. (Image: YouTube)

Users on X mocked the slip-up by the producers, with some flagging the negligence of Rs 300-crore budget movie.

"seriously Ai is growing rapidly..but why they using gemini in biggie films," commented one user.

Another said using artificial intelligence for simple shots is alarming and raising doubts on filmmaking standards.

Some wondered if anyone from the movie team will get fired for the incident.

The film was officially announced in September 2024 under the tentative title Thalapathy 69, as it is Vijay's 69th film as a lead actor, and the official title was announced in January 2025. It is KVN Productions' first production in Tamil.

ALSO READ

Ramayana, Jailer 2 To Toxic, Dhurandhar 2 — Indian Movies To Look Forward To In 2026
Opinion
Ramayana, Jailer 2 To Toxic, Dhurandhar 2 — Indian Movies To Look Forward To In 2026
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT