Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh's Movie Enters Rs 200 Crore Club — Know More
Dhurandhar BO collection report: The film’s box office collections are expected to peak further over the weekend.
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, the high-octane espionage drama featuring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film has grossed over Rs 200 crore in India.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film garnered Rs 27 crore on Day 7, on Thursday, taking its pan-India net box office collections to Rs 207.25 crore. The gross collections in India stood at Rs 248.75 crore.
Overall the Hindi turnout for Dhurandhar stood at 39.53% on Thursday. Morning shows lagged at around 18.62%, yet footfall ramped up through the day: 34.70% in the afternoon, 44.95% in the evening, and a peak of 59.83% for night shows.
After an impressive collection of Rs 28 crore net at the domestic box office on the opening day, on Dec. 5, Dhurandhar surged to Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and peaked at Rs 43 crore on its first Sunday. The box office collection saw a marginal drop on Monday at Rs 23.25 crore. However, the momentum continued as the film garnered Rs 27 crore each on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
ALSO READ
T20 World Cup Tickets: 'ScamMyShow' — BMS Faces Fans' Ire Over Long Queues, Wait Time, 'Website Crash'
The spy thriller has garnered Rs 57.5 crore so far in overseas collections. Its worldwide earnings stood at Rs 306.25 crore on Day 7, as per Sacnilk data.
Dhurandhar has become Ranveer Singh's third-best film in terms of box office collections. It follows Simmba (Rs 240.3 crore), while Padmaavat holds firm at number one with Rs 302.15 crore.
The film’s box office collections are expected to peak further over the weekend. Hitting Rs 400 crore domestically seems inevitable, with Rs 500 crore very much possible, a rare feat for an A-rated film, said Sacnilk.
Dhurandhar is an intense espionage drama set in Pakistan, where operative Hamza Ali Mazari goes deep undercover in Rehman Dakait's Lyari crime ring. Ranveer Singh heads a powerhouse lineup which includes Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun.
Dhurandhar is a two-film saga. The post-credits in the first instalment confirmed Dhurandhar 2 will hit screens on March 19, 2026.