Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh's Movie Enters Rs 200 Crore Club — Know More

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, the high-octane espionage drama featuring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film has grossed over Rs 200 crore in India.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film garnered Rs 27 crore on Day 7, on Thursday, taking its pan-India net box office collections to Rs 207.25 crore. The gross collections in India stood at Rs 248.75 crore.

Overall the Hindi turnout for Dhurandhar stood at 39.53% on Thursday. Morning shows lagged at around 18.62%, yet footfall ramped up through the day: 34.70% in the afternoon, 44.95% in the evening, and a peak of 59.83% for night shows.

After an impressive collection of Rs 28 crore net at the domestic box office on the opening day, on Dec. 5, Dhurandhar surged to Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and peaked at Rs 43 crore on its first Sunday. The box office collection saw a marginal drop on Monday at Rs 23.25 crore. However, the momentum continued as the film garnered Rs 27 crore each on both Tuesday and Wednesday.