Dharmendra’s Last Film 'Ikkis' To Release On December 25, Check Details
Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Makers Release Poster Of His Last Film, Actor To Star Alongside Agastya Nanda In Ikkis.
Veteran Indian film actor Dharmendra, celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most iconic stars, passed away in Mumbai on Monday, November 24, 2025. He was 89. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Amir Khan were present at the Pawan Hans Crematorium.
The legendary actor was admitted to South Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital due to respiratory issues earlier this month. However, he was discharged from the hospital on November 12 as the family decided to take him home.
Dharmendra's death marks the end of an era for Indian cinema, where he was fondly known as the 'He-Man' for his charismatic screen presence and versatility.
Dharmendra's last film Ikkis, is set to release in theatres next month. Hours before his death, Maddock Films released posters and a trailer showcasing Dharmendra, who plays the role of the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier.
Fathers raise sons.
Legends raise nations.
Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier.
One timeless legend brings us the story of another.#IkkisTrailerOutNow
Ikkis in cinemas worldwide on 25th December
Dharmendra’s Final Film
Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s war drama Ikkis will mark Dharmendra’s final screen appearance. Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, will be making his Bollywood debut with the movie. The film will feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.
Ikkis is slated for release in theatres on December. 25, giving audiences a chance to see the late actor on screen one last time.
His most recent appearance was in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The movie released in theatres in 2024.
Watch Ikkis Trailer
From Film Fan To Superstar
Dharmendra began his iconic career in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He went on to feature in some of the biggest hits such as Sholay, Dharam Veer, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Dream Girl and Chupke Chupke, among others.
Dharmendra’s passion for films started when he travelled miles from his village to watch the actress Suraiya’s film Dillagi. He got so inspired that he decided he wanted to work in films. He watched Dillagi every day for 40 days, trekking long distances each time.
When Dharmendra came to know that Filmfare magazine was conducting a talent search for new faces, he sent in his application. Despite having no formal acting training, he was selected, surpassing many talented aspirants. That marked the beginning of a journey in cinema that is celebrated even today.