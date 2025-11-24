Dharmendra’s Last Film 'Ikkis' To Release On December 25, Check Details

Veteran Indian film actor Dharmendra, celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most iconic stars, passed away in Mumbai on Monday, November 24, 2025. He was 89. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Amir Khan were present at the Pawan Hans Crematorium.

The legendary actor was admitted to South Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital due to respiratory issues earlier this month. However, he was discharged from the hospital on November 12 as the family decided to take him home.

Dharmendra's death marks the end of an era for Indian cinema, where he was fondly known as the 'He-Man' for his charismatic screen presence and versatility.

Dharmendra's last film Ikkis, is set to release in theatres next month. Hours before his death, Maddock Films released posters and a trailer showcasing Dharmendra, who plays the role of the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier.