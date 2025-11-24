Dharmendra No More: Legendary Bollywood Actor Passes Away At 89

Dharmendra’s journey in films began in the early 1960s, and over the decades, he carved a niche with memorable performances in classics such as Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Chupke Chupke, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baraat, and Anupama. Known for his rugged charm and intense acting, he became a favourite amongst audiences and critics alike.

His contribution to Indian cinema spanned over five decades, during which he acted in more than 300 films across various genres, ranging from action to comedy and romance.

Dharmendra's last film appearance was in the 2024 Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He was also set to appear in the upcoming film Ikkis, which is scheduled to be released on Dec. 25, 2025. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the lead role.

Dharmendra first married Prakash Kaur at the age of 19, before entering the film industry. From this marriage, he had four children: two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who both followed in their father's footsteps to become successful actors, and two daughters, Vijeta and Ajeeta, who are married and lead private lives.

Later, Dharmendra married the famous actress Hema Malini in 1980, with whom he had two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. The actor's extended family includes grandchildren, some of whom are following the family's cinematic legacy, including his grandson named after him, Dharam.

Leading actors, directors, and producers and the entire film fraternity took to social media to pay tributes, remembering Dharmendra as both a legend and a mentor.

Even at 89, Dharmendra was active on social media, often sharing videos that promoted videos of healthy living and his organic lifestyle. he often shared videos driving a tractor, tending to his farm, and offering simple life lessons and farming tips.