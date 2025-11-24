Dharmendra’s Iconic Roles: Most Memorable Characters Played By Bollywood’s He-Man

Dharmendra’s career spanned over six decades, making him one of the most iconic stars of Hindi cinema. He is remembered for his legendary roles in films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Phool Aur Patthar and has appeared in more than 300 movies.

Here’s a look at some of the most memorable characters played by Dharmendra:

1. Dharmendra’s portrayal of Veeru in the blockbuster Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy, is considered one of his most iconic roles. His performance was widely praised and cemented his place as one of Bollywood’s finest actors.

2. In the 1996 film Anupama, Dharmendra portrayed a teacher passionate about poetry. His performance was widely praised for highlighting his emotional depth as an actor.

3. In Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s comedy Chupke Chupke, Dharmendra shone as Dr Parimal Tripathi. His performance drew applause for his perfect comic timing.

4. In Haqeeqat, based on the 1962 Sino-Indian War, Dharmendra played Captain Bahadur Singh, delivering a performance full of depth and patriotism.

5. In the 1966 movie Phool Aur Patthar, directed by OP Ralhan, Dharmendra played the role of a thief named Shaka. The movie also featured Meena Kumari, Shashikala and Lalita Pawar in pivotal roles. Dharmendra’s powerful and nuanced performance in the romantic drama marked a major milestone for his career.

6. Dillagi, a romantic drama, was a significant highlight in Dharmendra’s career. The film showcased his on-screen chemistry with Hema Malini.

7. The Burning Train, a 1980 multi-starrer directed by Ravi Chopra, remains a fan favourite. Despite the star-studded cast, Dharmendra was widely praised in this movie for his memorable performance as Ashok.

8. Apne (2007), directed by Anil Sharma, brought Dharmendra together on screen with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol for the first time.

Dharmendra was last seen in the 2024 romantic-comedy movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Fans will soon see him in Ikkis, where he plays Brig. ML Khetarpal (Retd.) and also serves as the film’s narrator. The movie marks Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s Bollywood debut.