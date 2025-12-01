December 2025 Calendar: Check Full List Of Festivals, National, International Days And Holidays
December 2025 Calendar: The final month of 2025 has arrived, bringing holidays and a time for reflection on the year that has passed. December has 31 days and marks the end of the year in both the Gregorian and Julian calendars.
The month of December is a time for many cultural observances including Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s Eve. In Hindu culture, this month is an important period for weddings and certain cultural observances. Many Western countries observe long holidays in December that extend till the New Year.
In December, many global days are also observed to raise awareness against problems affecting communities worldwide. These international events aim to garner support for social causes and to express solidarity with people affected by a host of issues.
For instance, World AIDS Day is observed in December every year to spread awareness about the prevention of HIV/AIDS and support those at risk.
Other prominent global events include International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day.
List of Important Days And Events In December 2025
December 1 - World AIDS Day
December 2: National Pollution Control Day, International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, World Computer Literacy Day
December 3: World Day of the Handicapped
December 4: Indian Navy Day
December 5: International Volunteer Day, World Soil Day
December 6: National Microwave Oven Day
December 7: Armed Forces Flag Day, International Civil Aviation Day
December 8: Bodhi Day
December 9: International Anti-Corruption Day
December. 10: Human Rights Day
December 11: International Mountain Day, UNICEF Day
December 13: National Horse Day
December 14: National Energy Conservation Day
December 16: Vijay Diwas
December 18: Minorities Rights Day in India, International Migrants Day, Goa's Liberation Day
December 20: International Human Solidarity Day
December 21: World Saree Day, Blue Christmas, Winter Solstice
December 22: National Mathematics Day
December 23: Kisan Diwas
December 24: National Consumer Rights Day; Supermoon
December 25: Christmas, Good Governance Day (India)
December 26: Veer Bal Diwas, Boxing Day
December 31: New Year's Eve