December 2025 Calendar: Check Full List Of Festivals, National, International Days And Holidays

December 2025 Calendar: The final month of 2025 has arrived, bringing holidays and a time for reflection on the year that has passed. December has 31 days and marks the end of the year in both the Gregorian and Julian calendars.

The month of December is a time for many cultural observances including Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s Eve. In Hindu culture, this month is an important period for weddings and certain cultural observances. Many Western countries observe long holidays in December that extend till the New Year.

In December, many global days are also observed to raise awareness against problems affecting communities worldwide. These international events aim to garner support for social causes and to express solidarity with people affected by a host of issues.

For instance, World AIDS Day is observed in December every year to spread awareness about the prevention of HIV/AIDS and support those at risk.

Other prominent global events include International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day.

In India, key events such as Indian Navy Day and Good Governance Day are observed in December.