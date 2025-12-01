World AIDS Day 2025: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More
World AIDS Day 2025: Over four decades ago, the United States reported the first official cases of what would later be known as AIDS or Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. The cause of this disease was identified as Human Immunodeficiency Virus, often referred to as HIV.
AIDS is the last stage of HIV infection where the body’s immune system suffers a complete breakdown due to the infection. HIV is transmitted via the body fluids of an infected person such as breast milk, blood, vaginal fluids and semen.
In the decades following the first cases, the world witnessed a surge in HIV infections. Thanks to new treatment options, however, HIV-positive people are now able to live longer. Concerted campaigns across the world have led to greater awareness and a fall in cases.
According to the World Health Organization, there were an estimated 40.8 million people living with HIV at the end of 2024, 65% of whom are in the WHO African Region.
In 2024, of all people living with HIV, 87% knew their status, 77% were receiving antiretroviral therapy and 73% had suppressed viral loads.
World AIDS Day 2025: Date
The UN has announced December 1 as World AIDS Day. People across the world unite as a mark of support for those living with HIV and to honour the lives of those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.
World AIDS Day 2025: History
The first AIDS Day was observed in 1988 to create awareness about HIV/AIDS.
Over the years, there have been significant advances in medicine and research that have led to new treatments and a broader understanding of this virus.
Despite these advancements, the stigma and misconceptions around HIV/AIDS continue. There is a need for the global community to ensure HIV prevention, treatment, care, and support services.
World AIDS Day 2025: Theme
Each year, the day is commemorated with a central theme. This year's theme for World AIDS Day is "Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response". The theme calls for sustained political leadership, international cooperation, and human-rights-centred approaches to end AIDS by 2030.
World AIDS Day 2025: Significance
This day is a reminder to people and governments across the world that AIDS has not gone away. A lot more needs to be done before the battle against AIDS is won.
Ending stigma and creating awareness is the first step to ensuring timely diagnosis. Besides sensitisation about causes, risk factors, and symptoms, access to medical care is equally vital.
"Ending AIDS means empowering communities, investing in prevention and expanding access to treatment for all people. It means uniting innovation with action, and ensuring new tools like injectables reach more people in need," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in his message for 2025.
"At every step, it means grounding our work in human rights to ensure no one is left behind. Ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 is within grasp. Let’s get the job done," he added.
World AIDS Day 2025: India's Journey
India marks World AIDS Day each year through nationwide awareness campaigns, community outreach activities, and renewed government commitments led by the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
India's AIDS Control Programme is globally acclaimed as a success story, the PIB said in a statment on Sunday.
The initial phase (1985-1991) focused on identifying HIV cases, ensuring safe blood transfusions, and generating targeted awareness. The response gained momentum with the launch of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme (NACP) and the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) which was established in 1992 under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to coordinate a multi-sectoral national strategy.
Over time, the focus of NACP shifted from a national response to a more decentralised response and to increase involvement of NGOs and networks of People Living with HIV (PLHIV).
