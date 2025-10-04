Cyclone Shakti Live Tracker: Severe Cyclonic Storm Forms Over Arabian Sea— Check Impact Details
Here are all the details regarding the first cyclone of 2025 - Cyclone Shakhti. Check possible impact, live tracking, and more details about the servere cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea.
Cyclone Shakti: As per IMD's latest update, the cyclonic storm “Shakhti” [Pronunced as: Shakti] over northeast Arabian Sea moved westwards with a speed of 18 kmph during last 6 hours (till 11:30 a.m.), further intensifying into severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST on October 4 over northwest & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea near latitude 22.0N and longitude 64.5E, about 470 km west of Dwarka, 470 km west-southwest of Naliya, 420 km SW of Karachi (Pakistan) and 600 km ENE of Masirah (Oman).
It is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach the NW and adjoining WC Arabian Sea by October 5. Thereafter, it will recurve and move east-northeastwards from the morning of October 6 and weaken gradually.
The estimated central pressure of the system is 992 hPa. The associated maximum sustained wind speed is 55 kt gusting to 65 kt.
420 km SW of Karachi (Pakistan) and 600 km ENE of Masirah (Oman).Â Â It is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach NW and adjoining WC Arabian Sea by 5th October. Thereafter, it will recurve and move east-northeastwards from morning of 6thOctober 2025 and weaken gradually. pic.twitter.com/pOCPXrq8cs— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 4, 2025
What Does Shakhti Mean?
The name “Shakhti (pronounced as Shakti)” follows a regional naming system established in 2004 for cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, managed by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).
The name “Shakhti” was suggested by Sri Lanka as part of this system. The word "Shakhti" is an ancient, rich Tamil word that stands for "power".
Cyclone Shakti: Landfall Date, Place, Forecast And Intensity
The trajectory of the first cyclone of 2025 is moving away from India; it will not mpact the coastline directly. Although rough sea conditions are likely with strong winds.
IMD has also provided the forecast and intensity of the cyclone for the next few days. Cyclone Shakti will continue to remain a severe cyclonic storm while in the Arabian Sea till October 5, and thereafter will gradually weaken to a cyclonic storm till October 7. By the evening of October 7, it will further weaken into a deep depression.
Cyclone Shakti Live Tracker
Here is the live tracker map by windy.com, which depicts the movement and route of Cyclone Shakti for the next few days.
If the above map is not visible, then you can check the live tracking of Cyclone Shakti here on Zoom Earth.
Cyclone Shakti: Weather Warnings Issued To Fishermen
Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Northwest Arabian Sea, the adjoining areas of the northeast Arabian Sea, the central Arabian Sea, and along & off the Gujarat-north Maharashtra coasts during October 4 to 7.
Cyclone Shakti Wind Warnings
Gale wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph is prevailing over the northwest Arabian Sea & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea. Wind speed would gradually increase, becoming 100-110 kmph gusting to 125 kmph by October 4. Thereafter, wind speed would gradually decrease, becoming 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph by October 6 and 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph by October 7
Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 gusting to 65 kmph is prevailing over the central Arabian Sea. Winds would gradually increase, becoming gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph till October 4, and further increase reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 125 kmph over adjoining areas of the central Arabian Sea from the afternoon of October 4 till the morning of October 5. Thereafter, wind speed would gradually decrease, becoming 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph by October 6 and 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph by October 7.
Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 gusting to 65 kmph is very likely to prevail along & off Gujarat - north Maharashtra coasts during October 4 to 7.
For more details visit the Cyclone Information section of IMD website here.
Will Cyclone Shakti Impact Maharashtra and Mumbai Coast?
The Maharashtra government had issued an impact warning for Cyclone Shakhti (Oct 3–7), with high to moderate severity.
The press note which was issued on October 3, it was mentioned that the Cyclone could affect the coastal districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.
It also mentioned that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the interior Maharashtra regions of East Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Konkan.
Authorities urged evacuation, disaster protocols, and avoiding sea travel.
Cyclone Shakti: Will It Lead To Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai?
Weather experts have mentioned that the possibility/chances of the Cyclone affecting the coastline of Maharashtra is very less or nil. Cyclone Shakti is moving away from land and will possibly circle back from the Arabian Sea, but it will weaken into a deep depression by then.
Clarifying the facts. There is no threat of heavy rain over Mumbai & Maharashtra from Cyclone Shakti.— Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) October 4, 2025
Unnecessary panic and rumours are spreading. Please rely only on verified updates.
First Cyclone of the season for Arabian Seað¨ Cyclone Shakti in Arabian sea west of Gujarat. ð— Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) October 4, 2025
Since its trajectory is moving away from India it not not going to impact us directly. Rough sea conditions likely with strong winds. pic.twitter.com/qwZ336TWH9