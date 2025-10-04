Cyclone Shakti Live Tracker: Severe Cyclonic Storm Forms Over Arabian Sea— Check Impact Details

Cyclone Shakti: As per IMD's latest update, the cyclonic storm “Shakhti” [Pronunced as: Shakti] over northeast Arabian Sea moved westwards with a speed of 18 kmph during last 6 hours (till 11:30 a.m.), further intensifying into severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST on October 4 over northwest & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea near latitude 22.0N and longitude 64.5E, about 470 km west of Dwarka, 470 km west-southwest of Naliya, 420 km SW of Karachi (Pakistan) and 600 km ENE of Masirah (Oman).

It is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach the NW and adjoining WC Arabian Sea by October 5. Thereafter, it will recurve and move east-northeastwards from the morning of October 6 and weaken gradually.

The estimated central pressure of the system is 992 hPa. The associated maximum sustained wind speed is 55 kt gusting to 65 kt.