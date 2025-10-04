Cyclone Shakthi: Will Rains Batter Mumbai, Maharashtra Coastline?

Cyclone Shakthi, the first cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea in the post-monsoon season, was moving towards Dwarka off the Gujarat coast on Friday and was expected to intensify further.

The worries of Cyclone 'Shakti', officially worded as 'Shakthi', hitting Mumbai or the Maharashtra have been floating on X, but according to the current forecast, the cyclonic storm is likely to remain offshore and intensify over the next two days. It is expected to lose steam from Monday morning onwards, as per weather officials.

"Clarifying the facts. There is no threat of heavy rain over Mumbai & Maharashtra from Cyclone Shakti. Unnecessary panic and rumours are spreading. Please rely only on verified updates," a Rushikesh Agre, who provides real-time weather updates for Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra, said in a post on X.

The weather office has warned fishermen not to venture into the northwest Arabian Sea, adjoining areas of the northeast Arabian Sea, central Arabian Sea, and along and off the Gujarat-north Maharashtra coasts until Tuesday.