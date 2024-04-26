Coldplay Likely To Perform In India In 2025, Claims Report; Details Here
British rock band Coldplay is set to bring their 'Music Of The Spheres' world tour to India in early 2025, according to marketing agency Creative Minds Entertainment.
Citing their sources, the agency stated that the band will bring the album tour to Mumbai next year, though the exact date is yet to be revealed.
Details of the venue and the tickets are yet to be announced but fans can expect a high-energy performance featuring Coldplay's biggest hits alongside tracks from their latest album.
Coldplay's 2016 Concert In India
Coldplay's concert in India in 2016 was part of the Global Citizen Festival held in Mumbai on November 19, 2016. The event was aimed at promoting global development goals and featured performances by Coldplay, along with other artistes like Jay Z, Demi Lovato, and The Vamps. This concert marked Coldplay's first-ever performance in India.
Music Of The Spheres World Tour
Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour is a record-breaking live music event that has been captivating audiences worldwide since 2022. The tour is renowned for its dazzling production value. Fans can expect a visual feast of lasers, fireworks, and kinetic wristbands. Coldplay has also made significant efforts towards environmental sustainability by planting a tree for every ticket sold.
The band has performed in Asia, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Australia. They have received acclaim from music critics, who praised the band for their musicianship, stage presence, joyfulness, and production value.