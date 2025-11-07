Bluedart Saga: '70 Kg Shipment Lost'; Aviation Journo Slams Logistics Giant Over Repeated False Notifications

Author and founder of digital platform, 'Live From A Lounge', Ajay Awtaney, has slammed logistics giant Blue Dart over what he described as a 10-day-long "saga" involving repeated, false delivery failure notifications for a single "Domestic Priority" cash-on-delivery (COD) package and eventually losing the 70kg appliance shipment.

Awtaney on Friday shared an email from the delivery partner, reporting the loss of a 70 kg appliance shipment. The parcel is now deemed untraceable and under security investigation per the attached customer service email.

The email read, "Dear Sir, We would like to update you that the shipment is untraceable as if now and the security team is investigating the same. Simultaneously, we have kept the shipper informed regarding the same issue. Will update you once we get any update from the security team. Please allow us some time, and we shall keep you posted very soon about next course of action. We ensure you to expedite the process and keep you posted. Always assuring you the best of our attention." [sic]