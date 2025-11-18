Are Schools Open Or Closed Today In Chennai Due To Heavy Rains?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several regions in the state from November 18 to November 23.

For November 18, the IMD expects heavy rain at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, and Theni districts.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely at one or two places over Tamil Nadu from November 18 to November 21, the IMD said.

IMD reported that the low-pressure area that developed over the southwest Bay of Bengal on Sunday has settled near the Sri Lankan coast as of 8:30 a.m. on November 17. The accompanying upper-air cyclonic circulation, reaching up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, remains active and is expected to drift slowly in a west-northwesterly direction over the next 24 hours.

The earlier cyclonic circulation near southern Kerala’s coastline over the southeast Arabian Sea has now diminished.

“A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around 22nd November 2025. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours,” the IMD said.