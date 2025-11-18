Are Schools Open Or Closed Today In Chennai Due To Heavy Rains?
Parents across Chennai and other districts of Tamil Nadu are urged to keep an eye on updates and instructions issued by their respective district collectors and school authorities.
Schools across several districts in Tamil Nadu were closed on Monday, November 17, due to heavy rainfall. Several districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Villupuram, and Cuddalore, were placed on an orange alert. In view of continuous rainfall through the night before November 17 and water accumulation in low-lying areas, district collectors ordered the closure of all schools in Chennai and adjoining districts for November 17.
As rains continue, parents and students are wondering whether schools will remain closed on Tuesday (November 18).
According to IMD's latest weather forecast for November 18, light to moderate rain is likely across parts of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rain is expected to occur at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Theni districts. A yellow alert has been issued for these areas, indicating that rainfall intensity has subsided.
Hence, schools and educational institutions are expected to remain open on Tuesday, November 18.
Tamil Nadu Weather Update
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several regions in the state from November 18 to November 23.
For November 18, the IMD expects heavy rain at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, and Theni districts.
Thunderstorms and lightning are likely at one or two places over Tamil Nadu from November 18 to November 21, the IMD said.
IMD reported that the low-pressure area that developed over the southwest Bay of Bengal on Sunday has settled near the Sri Lankan coast as of 8:30 a.m. on November 17. The accompanying upper-air cyclonic circulation, reaching up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, remains active and is expected to drift slowly in a west-northwesterly direction over the next 24 hours.
The earlier cyclonic circulation near southern Kerala’s coastline over the southeast Arabian Sea has now diminished.
“A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around 22nd November 2025. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours,” the IMD said.
