Chennai Weather: Yellow Alert Issued For November 18, Heavy Rain Expected In Several TN Districts
The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for Chennai and several other districts of Tamil Nadu till November 22.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Tamil Nadu for Tuesday, November 18, warning of heavy rain at isolated places. Normal life in the state capital Chennai was disrupted by heavy rainfall on Monday, November 17.
The weather agency had issued an orange alert for Chennai and several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall. In its latest weather bulletin issued on November 17, IMD predicted light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at many places with isolated heavy rainfall in some areas in Tamil Nadu between November 18 and November 23.
The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for the capital city and several other districts till November 22, as per the latest forecast by the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.
As a result of heavy rainfall, schools in Chennai and other areas were closed on Monday. Waterlogging and traffic congestion disrupted normal life in several areas.
Several other districts in Tamil Nadu, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, and Thiruvarur, are expected to witness heavy rainfall throughout the week. The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for these districts till November 23.
Weather Forecast For November 18
According to the weather forecast issued on Monday, light to moderate rain is likely at many places over Tamil Nadu, and over the Puducherry & Karaikal area with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places. Heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Theni districts.
According to the IMD's latest nowcast warning, light to moderate rain is expected during the early hours of Tuesday.
image: IMD
image: IMD
Chennai Weather Forecast This Week
The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for Chennai for the next four days, between November 18 and November 21. Several parts of the capital city are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.
South India Weather This Week
Apart from Tamil Nadu, several other southern states are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with isolated to heavy showers in some areas this week. According to the IMD forecast, moderate rain is expected in parts of Kerala and the Mahe region till November 20. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema regions are also likely to receive moderate rainfall on November 18.
The weather agency has also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall activity over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka.