Chennai Weather: Yellow Alert Issued For November 18, Heavy Rain Expected In Several TN Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Tamil Nadu for Tuesday, November 18, warning of heavy rain at isolated places. Normal life in the state capital Chennai was disrupted by heavy rainfall on Monday, November 17.

The weather agency had issued an orange alert for Chennai and several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall. In its latest weather bulletin issued on November 17, IMD predicted light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at many places with isolated heavy rainfall in some areas in Tamil Nadu between November 18 and November 23.

The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for the capital city and several other districts till November 22, as per the latest forecast by the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

As a result of heavy rainfall, schools in Chennai and other areas were closed on Monday. Waterlogging and traffic congestion disrupted normal life in several areas.

Several other districts in Tamil Nadu, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, and Thiruvarur, are expected to witness heavy rainfall throughout the week. The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for these districts till November 23.