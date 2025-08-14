X Down: Users Complain Of Outages

Users of social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, reported an outage on Thursday. The complaints related to the platform's unavailability peaked at around 8–8:30 p.m., according to DownDetector, a platform that measures the operationality of such web services.

Majority of the user complaints were regarding the website being down, while 29% of the users reported of facing issues with the app and the remaining 6% complained of server issues.

The site has now resumed operations and functions.

Earlier in March, the social media platform owned by tech tycoon Elon Musk had faced a global outage.

As per DownDetector, as many as 2,487 X users in India had reported outages around 3:32 pm on March 10, with over half reporting issues with the website, many with the app, and some with server connection. There were around 23,000 reports from the U.S. and about 10,000 from the U.K.

People from other regions of the world, including those in the Netherlands, Italy, Malaysia, Canada, Australia, and more, complained that they could not access the microblogging app.

Musk, the tech tycoon and SpaceX founder, acquired the social networking platform in 2022 for an estimated $44 billion (£37.9 billion). Shortly after, he renamed it X.