WhatsApp Removes Over 6.8 Million Accounts Connected To Scam Centres

Within a single scam, they frequently move individuals across multiple platforms. It is done to ensure that no single provider can see the complete picture of the scam, thus making the fraud harder to uncover.

Meta highlighted recent scams exploiting not only its platforms, but also TikTok and messages crafted with tools like ChatGPT. These fraudulent activities sought to entice individuals with offers of paid engagement for fake likes, draw them into pyramid-style schemes, or convince them to invest in dubious cryptocurrency ventures.

“The scammers attempted to build trust in their scheme by sharing how much the target has already ‘earned’ in theory, before asking them to deposit money into a crypto account as the next task,” Meta said.

Meta claimed two features—group and individual messaging—could help prevent scams on WhatsApp.

Under group messaging, Meta says users will get a “safety overview” if they are added to a group by someone who is not in their contact list. “It will include key information about the group and tips to stay safe. From there, you can exit the group without ever having to look at the chat.”

Scammers may also contact a person outside of WhatsApp before shifting the communication to the app. With individual messaging, WhatsApp wants people to have more information before engaging with someone.

“For example, we’re exploring ways to caution you when you start a chat with someone not in your contacts by showing you additional context about who you’re messaging so you can make an informed decision,” it said.