What Is The Viral 3D Model Trend On Social Media And How To Create One For Free?

A new trend of 3D digital figurines of photographs has caught the attention of social media users. These miniature figurines, created using Google's latest AI feature, look very realistic and the viral trend has taken over the internet.

From politicians to Bollywood celebrities, everyone is creating their 3D models with the help of the new AI tool.

“My young friends suggested that I go with the trend …..so here it is,” said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while posting the image of his 3D figurine on X. Other people were seen creating similar figurines of their pets, friends and even favourite cricketers and actors.