What Is The Viral 3D Model Trend On Social Media And How To Create One For Free?
Google’s latest AI feature, the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana), allows users to create miniature figurines using a photo and a prompt.
A new trend of 3D digital figurines of photographs has caught the attention of social media users. These miniature figurines, created using Google's latest AI feature, look very realistic and the viral trend has taken over the internet.
From politicians to Bollywood celebrities, everyone is creating their 3D models with the help of the new AI tool.
“My young friends suggested that I go with the trend …..so here it is,” said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while posting the image of his 3D figurine on X. Other people were seen creating similar figurines of their pets, friends and even favourite cricketers and actors.
"OMI FEVER is taking over… in 3D. The ultimate #OG brought to life, every angle, every detail @emraanhashmi as the most iconic figure," wrote a fan page of Emraan Hashmi, sharing the 3D figurines of the actor.
The tool behind this trend is Google’s new AI, nicknamed 'Nano Banana'. To be clear, this is not the official name of the tool, but something that has been mysteriously doing the rounds on social media. The official name of the tool is Gemini 2.5 Flash Image.
This AI tool can turn any photo into a detailed 3D model in seconds. Google has made this tool free for use and democratised its functions. This means that with simple prompts, one can create their personalised figurines in moments without any special skills.
The results are sharp and lifelike, with the tool producing impressive, detailed features. It preserves key elements like facial expressions, clothing and even background details.
Anyone can use this tool and no special software is required to make your own customised figurine.
How To Create 3D Model For Free? Here's The Prompt
Visit Google AI Studio website: https://aistudio.google.com/prompts/new_chat?model=gemini-2.5-flash-image-preview
On the homepage, look for the option: ‘Try Nano Banana’
Click on that option to open Gemini 2.5 Flash Image.
Enter any prompt of your choice if you want something AI-generated
For a customised figurine, click on ‘+’ button and insert your image.
Run the 3D model prompt to generate the figurine.
Enter the following prompt for your results:
“A realistic 1/7 scale figurine of the pictured characters stands on a clear acrylic base atop a sleek wooden desk. The desk is tidy, with a monitor displaying the ZBrush sculpting process: showing wireframes, textures, and fine details. Beside it, a BANDAI-style toy box features vibrant 2D illustrations matching the figurine. Natural light from a nearby window casts soft shadows, highlighting the model's textures and craftsmanship.”
Download and share the image as you wish.