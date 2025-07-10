Vivo X200 FE Price In India, Specs, Features — What To Expect On July 14 Launch

The Vivo X200 FE is confirmed to get a 6.31-inch Amoled display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, with 3.4GHz ultra-high clock speed and 4+4 CPU architecture.

It will come with a triple-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP main Zeiss camera with OIS, a 50MP Zeiss telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide lens with 120-degree field of view. It will also feature a street photography mode.

The X200 FE has a sleek and lightweight make, with a 0.79 cm profile and weighing 186 gm. Despite its lean profile, it houses a massive 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

The X200 FE also comes with an IP68 and IP69 rating, providing protection against dust and water. It will be available in three colours: Amber Yellow, Frost Blue, and Luxe Grey.