Vivo X200 FE Price In India, Specs, Features — What To Expect On July 14 Launch
The Vivo X200 FE is confirmed to get a 6.31-inch Amoled display and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.
Vivo is scheduled to launch the X200 FE on July 14 in India. Anticipated to be a rebranded version of the S30 Pro Mini, the X200 FE will feature a refreshed design with a sleek, compact form.
Vivo’s official site has already given out a lot of specs for the X200 FE, and the phone is also listed on the Amazon page. Here’s a closer look at what to expect when X200 FE launches on July 14.
Vivo X200 FE Price In India
Vivo X200 FE price in India is expected to start at Rs 54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 59,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. However, there is no official word yet, so prices will only get confirmed on launch day.
Vivo X200 FE Specs And Features
The Vivo X200 FE is confirmed to get a 6.31-inch Amoled display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, with 3.4GHz ultra-high clock speed and 4+4 CPU architecture.
It will come with a triple-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP main Zeiss camera with OIS, a 50MP Zeiss telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide lens with 120-degree field of view. It will also feature a street photography mode.
The X200 FE has a sleek and lightweight make, with a 0.79 cm profile and weighing 186 gm. Despite its lean profile, it houses a massive 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.
The X200 FE also comes with an IP68 and IP69 rating, providing protection against dust and water. It will be available in three colours: Amber Yellow, Frost Blue, and Luxe Grey.