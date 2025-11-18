UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App: Check Features, How To Download And Other Key Details
The new Aadhaar app works alongside the existing mAadhaar app launched in 2017.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new Aadhaar app with an aim to make digital identity management easier, safer and more convenient for citizens.
The new Aadhaar app works alongside the existing mAadhaar app but introduces several updated features, allowing users to securely store and manage their Aadhaar identities directly on their smartphones.
How To Download And Activate The Aadhaar App
The new Aadhaar app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. After downloading:
1. Enter your Aadhaar number.
2. Verify using the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
3. Complete face authentication by following the on-screen instructions.
4. Set a PIN and enable biometric lock for extra security.
Features of the New Aadhaar App
Multi-Profile Management: Users can now add and manage Aadhaar profiles for up to five family members, provided all profiles share a common registered mobile number. This addresses a long-standing limitation in the mAadhaar app, which did not support multiple profiles.
Add Family Members: From the home page, users can click on their name at the top to add other family members’ Aadhaar profiles. For this, the family members should share a common registered mobile number.
Biometric Lock: The app includes biometric authentication, allowing users to lock their Aadhaar data. Only the primary user can unlock it using their fingerprint or face, preventing unauthorised access.
QR Code Functionality: The app lets you create and scan Aadhaar QR codes for quick verification at banks, government offices, and service centres, without any paperwork.
Selective Data Sharing: Users can control what information they share. For example, they may choose to display only their name and photograph while keeping sensitive details like date of birth or address private.
Offline Access: Once set up, Aadhaar details can be accessed without an internet connection. However, all features will be available only with an internet connection.
Activity Log: Every instance of Aadhaar usage is logged, showing when, where, and how it was accessed.
Security Measures By UIDAI
Activation is allowed only with Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers.
Face authentication ensures real-person verification.
Aadhaar data is stored locally on the device, not on a central server.
PIN and biometric locks prevent unauthorised access.
Masked Aadhaar and selective sharing hide sensitive information.
Activity logs help detect any suspicious usage.
Differences Between The New Aadhaar App and mAadhaar
While the mAadhaar app focused mainly on account management tasks such as downloading e-Aadhaar, updating contact details and ordering PVC cards, the new Aadhaar app is designed for everyday use.
It allows multi-profile management, face authentication, selective data sharing, QR-based verification and offline access. These features are not present in mAadhaar app.