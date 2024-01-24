Tech Layoffs 2024: Amazon, Google, Instagram And Other Companies That Cut Workforce
Tech giants like Amazon, Instagram and other companies have laid off employees amidst corporate shifts. According to Layoffs.fyi, a lay-off tracking website, by January 24, 72 tech companies had laid off around 13,240 employees. Here's a list of companies that have shown employees the exit door:
Companies That Gave Pink Slips In 2024
The following companies laid off their employees in the first month of 2024.
Frontdesk: US-based online rental startup Frontdesk was the first company to initiate layoffs in 2024 by terminating approximately 200 employees through a Google Meet session that lasted two minutes.
Amazon: Amazon's American streaming platform, Twitch, laid off approximately 500 employees after rising concerns about Twitch's profitability and executive departures. There are reports that Amazon is planning to lay off employees from Prime Video and MGM Studios and Amazon-owned online audiobook and podcast service, Audible, is laying off around 100 employees.
Google: Google has reportedly laid off 1,000 employees in various units such as Voice Assistant teams, Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit, the advertising sales team, and the augmented reality team.
Instagram: Meta-owned Instagram Meta has cut 60 technical program manager positions, giving the affected employees a two-month window to seek alternative roles within the company. If they are unable to secure a new position during this period, their employment will be terminated.
Discord: Discord, the instant messaging service, has disclosed a 17% reduction in its workforce, impacting around 170 employees. At a virtual meeting, the company informed its staff that an email would be sent to notify them whether they were affected by the layoffs.
Wayfair: US headquartered online retailer Wayfair has announced layoffs affecting 13% of its workforce which is approximately 1,650 employees. The decision follows CEO Niraj Shah's recent company-wide email, stating that the online retailer is once again "profitable", but it cautioned employees to work longer hours and use company resources judiciously.
Riot Games: Riot Games, a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings, plans to lay off 530 employees. Riot Games is known for popular titles like 'League of Legends'.
Unity Software: Provider of videogame software, Unity Software is set to reduce its workforce by 1,800 in a new round of cuts. These reductions are part of a "company reset" outlined in November, as stated in Unity's emailed statement.
Humane: Sam Altman-backed startup Humane has let go 4% of its staff which is 10 employees.