Tech Layoffs 2024: Amazon, Google, Instagram And Other Companies That Cut Workforce

The following companies laid off their employees in the first month of 2024.

Frontdesk: US-based online rental startup Frontdesk was the first company to initiate layoffs in 2024 by terminating approximately 200 employees through a Google Meet session that lasted two minutes.

Amazon: Amazon's American streaming platform, Twitch, laid off approximately 500 employees after rising concerns about Twitch's profitability and executive departures. There are reports that Amazon is planning to lay off employees from Prime Video and MGM Studios and Amazon-owned online audiobook and podcast service, Audible, is laying off around 100 employees.

Google: Google has reportedly laid off 1,000 employees in various units such as Voice Assistant teams, Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit, the advertising sales team, and the augmented reality team.