EBay To Cut 1,000 Jobs, Reduce Contractors To Sharpen Focus

For years, eBay has been losing market share to bigger rivals such as Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc. and has been gradually selling pieces of the company. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Iannone is trying to find niches for the site, such as luxury watches and collectibles, as well as highlighting refurbished items to appeal to cost-conscious shoppers. The company had 132 million active buyers as of Sept. 30, down 3% from a year earlier.