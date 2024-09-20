TCS Expands Operations In Poland, Opens Global Delivery Centre in Warsaw
TCS expects to double its workforce to 1,200 in a year to support its further growth in the region.
Tata Consultancy Services has launched a new delivery centre in Warsaw, Poland, expanding its operations in the country.
With the new delivery centre, TCS expects to double its workforce to 1,200 in a year to support its further growth in the region. Located in the heart of the city, the new delivery centre showcases TCS’ capabilities across industries and technologies, the company said in a release.
The centre will tap into the growing Polish Information and Communication Technology (ICT) talent pool to support the needs of customers in niche technology skills and cognitive business and domain processes. It forms a part of TCS’ European delivery network, which facilitates the delivery of hyper-connected services to its customers across Europe.
This ensures that all TCS customers globally benefit from consistent, near-shore experiences tailored to their unique cultural, compliance, language, and technological requirements.
Sapthagiri Chapalapalli, Head of Europe, TCS, said, “Poland is a strategic location for TCS, and we are proud of our long-standing commitment to the region. For nearly twenty years, TCS has been establishing solid partnerships with prominent Polish and global companies. Our decision to invest and scale our presence demonstrates our faith in the Polish economy and the exceptional talent available here to support our customers across the world.”
TCS set up operations in Poland in 2006 and its presence in the region has continued to strengthen since then. The company’s Polish expansion is indicative of its wider unparalleled commitment to the European market, where TCS has had a presence for more than 45 years, it said.
Nagma Mallick, Indian Ambassador to Poland, said, “This event marks a new chapter in the expansion of India’s IT prowess in Poland and further strengthens the economic ties between our two nations. It is a gratifying moment for both TCS and the Embassy of India in Poland.”