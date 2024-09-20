TCS Expands Operations In Poland, Opens Global Delivery Centre in Warsaw

Tata Consultancy Services has launched a new delivery centre in Warsaw, Poland, expanding its operations in the country.

With the new delivery centre, TCS expects to double its workforce to 1,200 in a year to support its further growth in the region. Located in the heart of the city, the new delivery centre showcases TCS’ capabilities across industries and technologies, the company said in a release.

The centre will tap into the growing Polish Information and Communication Technology (ICT) talent pool to support the needs of customers in niche technology skills and cognitive business and domain processes. It forms a part of TCS’ European delivery network, which facilitates the delivery of hyper-connected services to its customers across Europe.

This ensures that all TCS customers globally benefit from consistent, near-shore experiences tailored to their unique cultural, compliance, language, and technological requirements.