India's Top 75 Brands Valued At $450.5 Billion, TCS Retains Leading Position

Financial services brands dominate the list as 17 brands contributed 28% of the ranking overall brand value. HFDC Bank is second with a valuation of $38.3 billion while state-run State Bank of India is fifth with a valuation of $18 billion. ICICI Bank has been ranked sixth with a valuation of $15.6 billion and LIC at number 10 with a valuation of $11.5 billion.