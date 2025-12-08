Starlink Vs Jio Vs Airtel: How Musk's Satellite Internet Fares Compares To India's Internet Giants

The Starlink satellite-based internet service, launched by multi-billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX, recently unveiled its monthly residential price plan for customers in India on Monday via its website.

Starlink aims to serve areas in the countryside within India, where fibre-optic cables and telecom towers do not have as much presence in comparison to urban areas.

NDTV Profit examines how this newcomer stacks up against India's telecom giants Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Tata Play in the internet space.