Starlink In India: Musk's Satellite Internet Firm Reveals Price Of Monthly Plan Ahead Of Launch

A closer look at the website reveals the possibility of city-wise price listing with various plans with different price points, which change according to location. The detailed pricing is unavailable as of now, as Starlink is yet to launch in India.

The website also showcased a business price plan but details for it are still forthcoming.

Starlink is the brainchild of private space technology company SpaceX, founded by billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk had remarked on Nithin Kamath's WTF podcast that Starlink aims to serve areas in the countryside within India, where fibre optic cables and telecom towers do not have as much prevalence, as compared to urban areas.

He said that the service would work best in areas which are sparsely populated, with no current plans to enable operations in denser regions, stating that "physics would not allow for that." Musk described Starlink as "thousands of satellites providing low latency high speed internet around the world".