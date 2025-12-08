Starlink In India: Musk's Satellite Internet Firm Reveals Price Of Monthly Plan Ahead Of Launch
Starlink's website shows it would offer Indian users unlimited data, a 30-day trail, 99.9% uptime and strong connectivity despite weather fluctuations.
Starlink's India website has revealed its monthly price plan on Monday, with the residential plan retailing at Rs 8,600 to use its satellite enabled internet services, and an extra charge of Rs 34,000 for the hardware kit.
The hardware kit is the apparatus through which users can avail Starlink's satellite internet services. This includes a dish to send and receive internet data, and a router that converts the dish's signals into a Wi-Fi network that devices can connect to and utilise.
Other miscellaneous items include a mount and power cables.
The service includes prominent features such as unlimited data, a 30-day trail, 99.9% uptime and strong connectivity despite weather fluctuations.
A closer look at the website reveals the possibility of city-wise price listing with various plans with different price points, which change according to location. The detailed pricing is unavailable as of now, as Starlink is yet to launch in India.
The website also showcased a business price plan but details for it are still forthcoming.
Starlink is the brainchild of private space technology company SpaceX, founded by billionaire Elon Musk.
Musk had remarked on Nithin Kamath's WTF podcast that Starlink aims to serve areas in the countryside within India, where fibre optic cables and telecom towers do not have as much prevalence, as compared to urban areas.
He said that the service would work best in areas which are sparsely populated, with no current plans to enable operations in denser regions, stating that "physics would not allow for that." Musk described Starlink as "thousands of satellites providing low latency high speed internet around the world".