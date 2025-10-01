Samsung Partners With Open AI To Supply Memory Chips For Stargate, Set Up AI Data Centres In Korea

Open AI will be partnering with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix for supply of advanced memory chips to power the expanding data centre infrastrucutre of the US-based Stargate project. The ChatGPT creator will also be developing "next-generation" AI data centres in South Korea, according to a blog post from OpenAI.

The announcement came after a meeting between South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee, Open AI's chief executive officer Sam Altman, and SK's Chairman Chey Tae-won.

Samsung and SK will manufacture and supply advanced memory chips which target 900,000 DRAM wafer starts per month at an accelerated capacity rollout, according to the post.

“Partnering on Stargate represents a landmark moment for SK and the official starting point for comprehensive technological innovation, with SK bringing powerful synergies across the full AI stack—memory semiconductors, data centers, energy, and networks. As primary partners, SK and OpenAI will jointly drive global AI infrastructure innovation through expanding collaboration spanning infrastructure, model development, applications, and breakthrough research on next-generation AI computing solutions,” Chey Tae-won said.

Open AI stated that these chips are "critical" to power its advanced AI models.