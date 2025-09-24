$400 Billion Investment, 25,000 Jobs, Five New AI Data Centres: OpenAI's Big Bet To Boost US AI Infra

Stargate LLC, the AI joint venture between by OpenAI, Oracle and Softbank, announced five new data centre sites for its artificial intelligence infrastructure network expansion goals.

The venture aims to execute 'The Stargate Project', named after the sci-fi movie where 'stargates' were portals to other worlds. It was announced on Jan 21. 2025 by US President Donald Trump. The project aims to invest $500 billion into US AI infrastructure by 2029, having been planned since 2022.

OpenAI, in a blogpost on Tuesday, said the infrastructure expansion is being carried out with the intention to make high performance computational capabilities of AI "more accessible."

Trump had, earlier, said that he would use executive orders to streamline and expedite the process especially regarding energy infrastructure.

Three of the new sites announced are estimated to generate 25,000 onsite jobs along with "thousands of additional jobs" in the US.

The data centre sites combined with the 10 data centres being built in Abilene Texas site will bring the project to around 7 gigawatts of planned capacity and more than $400 billion in investment over the next three years.

"This puts us on a clear path to securing the full $500 billion, 10-gigawatt commitment we announced in January by the end of 2025, ahead of schedule," OpenAI said.