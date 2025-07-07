Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Hands-On Video, Images Leaked, Showing Beautiful Edge-To-Edge Cover Display

The Galaxy Z Flip 7, due to be launched on July 9 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, was originally tipped to be a modest upgrade over the Flip 6, with the Z Fold 7 taking all the limelight. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case after all.

The first hands-on leak for the Z Flip 7 shows at least a couple of surprises: a larger edge-to-edge cover display and a slimmer design that is sure to be a draw for clamshell lovers.

A hands-on video and images posted on X by andrei_eclynoh show the Z Flip 7 in detail. The phone, shown in black, appears noticeably thinner in its side profile compared to the Z Flip 6. When opened, the device displays almost no crease, indicating that it is likely a brand new unit just taken from its packaging (which is also shown).

A new widget panel allows four widgets to be visible simultaneously. While the video has since been deleted, screenshots offer a glimpse of the Z Flip 7’s display and the lit-up screen.