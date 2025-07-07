Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Hands-On Video, Images Leaked, Showing Beautiful Edge-To-Edge Cover Display
A larger edge-to-edge cover display and a slimmer design is sure to be a draw for clamshell lovers.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7, due to be launched on July 9 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, was originally tipped to be a modest upgrade over the Flip 6, with the Z Fold 7 taking all the limelight. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case after all.
The first hands-on leak for the Z Flip 7 shows at least a couple of surprises: a larger edge-to-edge cover display and a slimmer design that is sure to be a draw for clamshell lovers.
A hands-on video and images posted on X by andrei_eclynoh show the Z Flip 7 in detail. The phone, shown in black, appears noticeably thinner in its side profile compared to the Z Flip 6. When opened, the device displays almost no crease, indicating that it is likely a brand new unit just taken from its packaging (which is also shown).
A new widget panel allows four widgets to be visible simultaneously. While the video has since been deleted, screenshots offer a glimpse of the Z Flip 7’s display and the lit-up screen.
Screenshots show a slimmer profile for the Z Flip 7.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Specs (Expected)
Samsung’s latest clamshell, the Z Flip 7, is expected to have a 4.1-inch outer display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits peak brightness and 1.25 mm bezels, while the inner screen could be 6.9 inches with 120Hz refresh rate and 2600 nits peak brightness as well.
A 4,300 mAh battery is tipped to be housed inside the Z Flip 7. The phone could measure 13.7 mm in its folded avatar and 6.5 mm when unfolded, and weigh in at 188 gm.
The Z Flip 7 could be powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset; however, it’s unclear whether this would be the case globally or in certain markets only.