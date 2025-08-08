Pocket Rocket P50: INIU Unveils World’s Smallest 10,000 mAh Power Bank With 45W Fast Charging

Global portable charging solutions provider INIU has launched the Pocket Rocket P50, which it claims to be the world’s smallest 10,000 mAh power bank. It is now available in both the United Kingdom and the United States. With a sleek design and powerful performance features, this new device is tailored for users who need fast, reliable charging on the go, without the bulk.

The Pocket Rocket P50 measures just 8.3 x 5.2 x 2.6 cm and weighs only 160 gm. Despite its tiny frame, it doesn’t compromise on power. INIU says the device is around 45% more compact than most power banks in its category, making it small enough to fit easily into a jeans pocket or compact travel bag.

The power bank comes with three ports: two USB-C and one USB-A. It supports charging speeds of up to 45 watts. It is also equipped with INIU’s proprietary TinyCell Pro battery system, a technology the company describes as a first-of-its-kind in the portable charging market. This allows for simultaneous charging of up to three devices.