Pocket Rocket P50: INIU Unveils World’s Smallest 10,000 mAh Power Bank With 45W Fast Charging
INIU has launched the world’s smallest 10,000 mAh power bank, offering 45W fast charging, multi-device support and a travel-friendly design.
Global portable charging solutions provider INIU has launched the Pocket Rocket P50, which it claims to be the world’s smallest 10,000 mAh power bank. It is now available in both the United Kingdom and the United States. With a sleek design and powerful performance features, this new device is tailored for users who need fast, reliable charging on the go, without the bulk.
The Pocket Rocket P50 measures just 8.3 x 5.2 x 2.6 cm and weighs only 160 gm. Despite its tiny frame, it doesn’t compromise on power. INIU says the device is around 45% more compact than most power banks in its category, making it small enough to fit easily into a jeans pocket or compact travel bag.
The power bank comes with three ports: two USB-C and one USB-A. It supports charging speeds of up to 45 watts. It is also equipped with INIU’s proprietary TinyCell Pro battery system, a technology the company describes as a first-of-its-kind in the portable charging market. This allows for simultaneous charging of up to three devices.
In terms of performance, the Canadian company claims that the P50 can fully charge an iPhone 16 twice, recharge an AirPods Pro case up to 11.5 times or top up a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra about 1.5 times. The power bank supports a range of fast-charging protocols, including Power Delivery (PD), Quick Charge (QC) and Samsung’s Super-Fast Charging 2.0 (PPS). But detailed output figures for multi-device charging have not been disclosed.
Designed with travel in mind, the P50 is flight-safe and includes a USB-C to USB-C charging cable cleverly integrated into a detachable lanyard. A digital display provides real-time battery status, while various layers of safety mechanisms, covering everything from overheating to overcharging, offer peace of mind during everyday use.
The Pocket Rocket P50 is now available on INIU’s official website and Amazon, at a starting price of $32.99 (around Rs 2,890) in the United States. The device comes in six pastel-inspired shades: black, light blue, light green, light white, light purple, and light pink.