PM Modi Underlines Ethics, Transparency, Data Privacy In Meeting With Indian AI Startups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need to ensure that Indian AI models are ethical, unbiased, transparent, and based on data privacy principles, at a roundtable with Indian AI start-ups.

PM Modi chaired the roundtable at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Thursday according to an official release.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held in India next month, with 12 Indian AI start-ups who have qualified for the AI for ALL: Global Impact Challenge.

These 12 startups attended the roundtable and presented their ideas and work.

The meeting was attended by chief executive officer, heads and representatives of Indian AI start-ups including Avataar, BharatGen, Fractal, Gan, Genloop, Gnani, Intellihealth, Sarvam, Shodh AI, Soket AI, Tech Mahindra and Zenteiq.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State, Jitin Prasada were also present during the meeting.

The startups are working in a diverse set of areas including Indian language foundation models, multilingual LLMs, speech-to-text, text-to-audio and text-to-video; 3D content using generative AI for e-commerce, marketing, and personalised content creation; engineering simulations, material research and advanced analytics for data-driven decision-making across industries; healthcare diagnostics and medical research, among others.

The startups highlighted the rapid growth and vast future potential of the AI sector, observing that the centre of gravity of artificial intelligence innovation and deployment is beginning to shift towards India.

The leaders said that India now offers a robust and enabling environment for AI development, firmly placing the country on the global AI map.

During the meeting, the prime minister highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence in bringing about transformation in society. He highlighted that India is making efforts to bring about a transformation with AI.