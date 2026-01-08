PM Modi Underlines Ethics, Transparency, Data Privacy In Meeting With Indian AI Startups
The centre of gravity of AI innovation and deployment is beginning to shift towards India, startup leaders told PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need to ensure that Indian AI models are ethical, unbiased, transparent, and based on data privacy principles, at a roundtable with Indian AI start-ups.
PM Modi chaired the roundtable at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Thursday according to an official release.
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held in India next month, with 12 Indian AI start-ups who have qualified for the AI for ALL: Global Impact Challenge.
These 12 startups attended the roundtable and presented their ideas and work.
The meeting was attended by chief executive officer, heads and representatives of Indian AI start-ups including Avataar, BharatGen, Fractal, Gan, Genloop, Gnani, Intellihealth, Sarvam, Shodh AI, Soket AI, Tech Mahindra and Zenteiq.
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State, Jitin Prasada were also present during the meeting.
The startups are working in a diverse set of areas including Indian language foundation models, multilingual LLMs, speech-to-text, text-to-audio and text-to-video; 3D content using generative AI for e-commerce, marketing, and personalised content creation; engineering simulations, material research and advanced analytics for data-driven decision-making across industries; healthcare diagnostics and medical research, among others.
The startups highlighted the rapid growth and vast future potential of the AI sector, observing that the centre of gravity of artificial intelligence innovation and deployment is beginning to shift towards India.
The leaders said that India now offers a robust and enabling environment for AI development, firmly placing the country on the global AI map.
During the meeting, the prime minister highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence in bringing about transformation in society. He highlighted that India is making efforts to bring about a transformation with AI.
Modi emphasised that startups and AI entrepreneurs are the co-architects of India’s future and said that the country has immense capacity for both innovation and large-scale implementation. He added that India should present a unique AI model to the world that reflects the spirit of “Made in India, Made for the World.”
The prime minister said that the world’s trust in India is the country’s biggest strength. He emphasised the need to ensure that Indian AI models are ethical, unbiased, transparent, and based on data privacy principles. He said startups should also work towards global leadership from India, and noted that India can promote affordable AI, inclusive AI, and frugal innovation globally.
He also suggested that Indian AI models should be distinct and should promote local and indigenous content, and regional languages.