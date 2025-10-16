'OpenAI Not An Elected Moral Police': Sam Altman Defends Erotica On ChatGPT After Backlash

"We also care very much about the principle of treating adult users like adults. As AI becomes more important in people's lives, allowing a lot of freedom for people to use AI in the ways that they want is an important part of our mission," he added.

Altman stressed that ChatGPT will not allow things that cause harm to others and treat users with mental health issues differently from those who are not.

"Without being paternalistic we will attempt to help users achieve their long-term goals. But we are not the elected moral police of the world. In the same way that society differentiates other appropriate boundaries (R-rated movies, for example) we want to do a similar thing here," he said.