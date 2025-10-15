Erotica On ChatGPT? Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates 'Extreme Caution' Against AI Capable Of Sexual Manipulation

Former Republican US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has slammed OpenAI's plan to relax some of ChatGPT's safety restrictions, allowing "verified adults" to engage in erotic conversations.He cautioned against designing artificial intelligence with the specific capability to sexually or emotionally manipulate humans.

"The unnecessary ‘over-humanisation’ of AI is becoming troubling. This new “feature” will do nothing to improve productivity or prosperity. But it will almost certainly increase addiction & loneliness," Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, author and Republican politician, said in a post on X.

"I don’t think government intervention will make it any better, but designing AI with the specific capability to sexually or emotionally manipulate humans warrants extreme caution," added.