Smartphone maker OnePlus is all geared up to launch the Nord 5 series on July 8. The lineup will feature two models: Nord 5 and Nord CE 5. The launch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. IST, OnePlus announced on its social media handles on Tuesday.Ahead of the official debut, details of the models have surfaced online, giving a glimpse of the top features, specifications and how they compare with earlier OnePlus models. This year, OnePlus is promising a premium feel with stronger performance and improved upgrades.A week before the big reveal, India Today reviewed the two models that come with a sleek, stylish design. Both models are designed to look almost identical at first glance, with only minor differences noticeable upon close inspection.OnePlus has made a major change to its Nord 5 series look. Marking a shift from glass and metal look, the brand has opted for a matte polycarbonate finish for the Nord 5 series. Despite this change, the phones feel solid and premium with a marble-like texture. One of the models has been seen with a white marble-like finish with a pearl sheen that subtly reflects light. This is likely to impress users who also focus on aesthetics of their smartphones.According to the India Today report, the design looks more striking with the holographic OnePlus logo that adds elegance to the models. For improved performance, Nord 5 will come with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a step up from the Nord 4's 7+ Gen 3.With a potential 7,000 mAh battery, the phone is expected to feature a flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen size might match the Nord 4's 6.74 inches or increase slightly as the model will come with a bigger battery.Moving away from the Nord 4 camera setup, OnePlus has decided to introduce vertically arranged cameras this time. The selfie camera will be featured in a punch-hole cutout on the front display. Nord 5 CE with similar look and design will be the more affordable model. Both models are expected to come in a mid-range budget, with the base model of the series likely to be priced at under Rs 30,000.