OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Launched — Check Price In India, Specs, Performance, Sony Camera, Biggest Battery

Chipset/OS: The Nord 5 comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, making it the first Nord device to house a Snapdragon 8-series chipset. OnePlus claims the Nord 5 is the fastest Nord ever, supporting 144fps gaming in Call of Duty Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India. The phone runs on Oxygen OS.

RAM/Storage: The Nord 5 is available in three RAM/storage variants: 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.

Camera: A 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide, along with a 50MP JN5 front camera come packed in the Nord 5, which offer great results in low light. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps.

Display: The Nord 5 has a 6.83-inch Amoled display with 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, 1400 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. It also comes with Aqua Touch technology.

Dimensions: 8.1mm slim, 1.65mm slim bezels.

Colours: The Nord 5 is available in three colourways: Dry Ice, Marble Sands, and Phantom Grey.

Battery: The Nord 5 houses a 6800mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Other Features: OnePlus AI and Plus Key, Google Gemini features, 7,300mm² vapour chamber.

Price In India And Availability: OnePlus Nord 5 price in India starts at Rs 29,999 on Amazon (including offers), and sale begins on July 9.