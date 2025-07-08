OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Launched — Check Price In India, Specs, Performance, Sony Camera, Biggest Battery
OnePlus has launched the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 at its Summer Launch event today. The latest additions to the Nord lineup bring significant improvements over the past models, including advanced, flagship-grade cameras, more powerful chipset, and blazing-fast performance especially during gaming.
OnePlus Nord 5 Specs, Features, Price
Chipset/OS: The Nord 5 comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, making it the first Nord device to house a Snapdragon 8-series chipset. OnePlus claims the Nord 5 is the fastest Nord ever, supporting 144fps gaming in Call of Duty Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India. The phone runs on Oxygen OS.
RAM/Storage: The Nord 5 is available in three RAM/storage variants: 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.
Camera: A 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide, along with a 50MP JN5 front camera come packed in the Nord 5, which offer great results in low light. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps.
Display: The Nord 5 has a 6.83-inch Amoled display with 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, 1400 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. It also comes with Aqua Touch technology.
Dimensions: 8.1mm slim, 1.65mm slim bezels.
Colours: The Nord 5 is available in three colourways: Dry Ice, Marble Sands, and Phantom Grey.
Battery: The Nord 5 houses a 6800mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.
Other Features: OnePlus AI and Plus Key, Google Gemini features, 7,300mm² vapour chamber.
Price In India And Availability: OnePlus Nord 5 price in India starts at Rs 29,999 on Amazon (including offers), and sale begins on July 9.
OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specs, Features, Price
Chipset/OS: The Nord CE 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset and runs on Oxygen OS. It supports 120fps gaming in CODM and BGMI.
RAM/Storage: The Nord CE 5 is available in three RAM/storage variants: 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.
Camera: A 50MP Sony rear camera with OIS and 4K 60fps video support comes in the Nord CE 5. It also has an 8MP ultrawide and a 16MP selfie shooter.
Display: The Nord CE 5 has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ Amoled display.
Battery: The Nord CE 5 house a massive 7100mAh battery, OnePlus’ biggest, with 80W charging support.
Price In India And Availability: OnePlus Nord CE 5 price in India starts at Rs 22,999 on Amazon (including offers), with sale starting July 9.