TechnologyOnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Launched — Check Price In India, Specs, Performance, Sony Camera, Biggest Battery
ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Launched — Check Price In India, Specs, Performance, Sony Camera, Biggest Battery

The Nord 5 comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, making it the first Nord device to house a Snapdragon 8-series chipset.

08 Jul 2025, 02:45 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>OnePlus has launched the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 at its Summer Launch event today. (Source: OnePlus)</p></div>
OnePlus has launched the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 at its Summer Launch event today. (Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus has launched the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 at its Summer Launch event today. The latest additions to the Nord lineup bring significant improvements over the past models, including advanced, flagship-grade cameras, more powerful chipset, and blazing-fast performance especially during gaming.

OnePlus Nord 5 Specs, Features, Price

Chipset/OS: The Nord 5 comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, making it the first Nord device to house a Snapdragon 8-series chipset. OnePlus claims the Nord 5 is the fastest Nord ever, supporting 144fps gaming in Call of Duty Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India. The phone runs on Oxygen OS.

RAM/Storage: The Nord 5 is available in three RAM/storage variants: 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.

Camera: A 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide, along with a 50MP JN5 front camera come packed in the Nord 5, which offer great results in low light. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps.

Display: The Nord 5 has a 6.83-inch Amoled display with 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, 1400 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. It also comes with Aqua Touch technology.

Dimensions: 8.1mm slim, 1.65mm slim bezels.

Colours: The Nord 5 is available in three colourways: Dry Ice, Marble Sands, and Phantom Grey.  

Battery: The Nord 5 houses a 6800mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Other Features: OnePlus AI and Plus Key, Google Gemini features, 7,300mm² vapour chamber.

Price In India And Availability: OnePlus Nord 5 price in India starts at Rs 29,999 on Amazon (including offers), and sale begins on July 9.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specs, Features, Price

Chipset/OS: The Nord CE 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset and runs on Oxygen OS. It supports 120fps gaming in CODM and BGMI.

RAM/Storage: The Nord CE 5 is available in three RAM/storage variants: 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.

Camera: A 50MP Sony rear camera with OIS and 4K 60fps video support comes in the Nord CE 5. It also has an 8MP ultrawide and a 16MP selfie shooter.

Display: The Nord CE 5 has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ Amoled display.

Battery: The Nord CE 5 house a massive 7100mAh battery, OnePlus’ biggest, with 80W charging support.

Price In India And Availability: OnePlus Nord CE 5 price in India starts at Rs 22,999 on Amazon (including offers), with sale starting July 9.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT