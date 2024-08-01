NPCI's Connectivity With C-Edge Technologies Restored After Ransomware Attack

National Payments Corp. of India said on Thursday that connectivity with C-Edge Technologies Ltd. had been restored after a security review following a suspected ransomware attack a day ago. Retail payments were interrupted after NPCI temporarily isolated C-Edge Technologies from accessing systems.

The security review, conducted by an independent forensic auditing firm, confirmed that the impacted systems were isolated to contain the potential spread of the ransomware.

C-Edge Technologies provides banking and finance software solutions and mostly caters to cooperative and regional rural banks.