NPCI's Connectivity With C-Edge Technologies Restored After Ransomware Attack
NPCI's Connectivity With C-Edge Technologies Restored After Ransomware Attack

Retail payments were interrupted after NPCI temporarily isolated C-Edge Technologies from accessing systems.

01 Aug 2024, 06:46 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>National Payments Corporation of India. (Source: NPCI/X)</p></div>
National Payments Corporation of India. (Source: NPCI/X)

National Payments Corp. of India said on Thursday that connectivity with C-Edge Technologies Ltd. had been restored after a security review following a suspected ransomware attack a day ago. Retail payments were interrupted after NPCI temporarily isolated C-Edge Technologies from accessing systems.

The security review, conducted by an independent forensic auditing firm, confirmed that the impacted systems were isolated to contain the potential spread of the ransomware.

C-Edge Technologies provides banking and finance software solutions and mostly caters to cooperative and regional rural banks.

A necessary security review and scans have been conducted by the auditor to ensure that the rest of the infrastructure remains clean, NPCI said.

"The impact was limited to C-Edge systems hosted in their data centre and not on any of the co-operative banks or regional banks' own infrastructure. The services of co-operative banks and regional rural banks, which were dependent on C-Edge, have now been restored," the agency said.

C-Edge Technologies is a joint venture between Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and the State Bank of India and functions as a technology, infrastructure and service provider for financial institutions in India and abroad.

