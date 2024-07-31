UPI Payments Interrupted After C-Edge Technologies Affected By Suspected Cyberattack
C-Edge Technologies provides banking and finance software solutions and mostly caters to cooperative and regional rural banks.
The National Payments Corp. of India said that retail payments were interrupted after C-Edge Technologies Ltd. was affected by a suspected ransomware attack.
In order to prevent larger impact, the NPCI has temporarily isolated C-Edge Technologies from accessing the retail payment systems, it said in a post on X, formerly Twitter on Wednesday.
Regarding interruption in retail payments pic.twitter.com/Ve32ac7WpQ— NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) July 31, 2024
The move by the payment body is to stop further spread of the ransomware and ensure security of the national payment infrastructure.
This will impact the customers of banks serviced by C-Edge as they will not be able to access payment systems for some time.
Restoration work is underway, and the connectivity of the banks will be restored soon, NPCI said.
C-Edge Technologies is a joint venture between Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and State Bank of India and functions as a technology, infrastructure and service provider for financial institutions in India and abroad.
Tata Consultancy Services and State Bank of India did not immediately respond to NDTV Profit's requests for comment.