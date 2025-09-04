Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications Of World's 'Slimmest' Smartphone

Tecno Mobile India has launched what it claims to be the world's slimmest smartphone, the Pova Slim 5G. The phone combines sleek design with powerful performance, AI in Indian languages and strong connectivity.

The Pova Slim 5G is an ultra-thin phone, measuring a mere 5.95mm in thickness and weighing 156g, and is therefore the world's thinnest 3D curved 5G smartphone, as claimed by Tecno Mobile India. The phone features a dynamic mood light design, which lights up with calls, notifications, and even user moods, providing a touch of interactivity to the phone experience.

The phone comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D Curved Amoled screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, and 4500 nits peak brightness that is meant to deliver rich visuals, seamless motion, and an immersive experience while streaming, gaming, or web surfing. In spite of its extremely thin design, the Pova Slim 5G is rugged, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, Military Grade MIL-STD 810H, and an IP64 rating.

At the core of the phone is Ella AI, Tecno's multi-language Indian assistant. Ella AI provides a range of useful features such as AI Call Assistant, AI Writing, AI Image Editing, Circle to Search and Privacy Blurring that make the phone smarter and more personalised for the average Indian user.