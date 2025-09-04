Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications Of World's 'Slimmest' Smartphone
The phone comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D Curved Amoled screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, and 4500 nits peak brightness that is meant to deliver rich visuals.
Tecno Mobile India has launched what it claims to be the world's slimmest smartphone, the Pova Slim 5G. The phone combines sleek design with powerful performance, AI in Indian languages and strong connectivity.
The Pova Slim 5G is an ultra-thin phone, measuring a mere 5.95mm in thickness and weighing 156g, and is therefore the world's thinnest 3D curved 5G smartphone, as claimed by Tecno Mobile India. The phone features a dynamic mood light design, which lights up with calls, notifications, and even user moods, providing a touch of interactivity to the phone experience.
The phone comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D Curved Amoled screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, and 4500 nits peak brightness that is meant to deliver rich visuals, seamless motion, and an immersive experience while streaming, gaming, or web surfing. In spite of its extremely thin design, the Pova Slim 5G is rugged, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, Military Grade MIL-STD 810H, and an IP64 rating.
At the core of the phone is Ella AI, Tecno's multi-language Indian assistant. Ella AI provides a range of useful features such as AI Call Assistant, AI Writing, AI Image Editing, Circle to Search and Privacy Blurring that make the phone smarter and more personalised for the average Indian user.
Tecno Mobile has highlighted that connectivity is still a priority. Pova Slim 5G is enabled with 5G+ Carrier Aggregation, 4x4 MIMO, Dual SIM Dual Active, and TUV Rheinland High Network Performance certification for strong network performance throughout India.
The phone is equipped with 16GB RAM (8GB+8GB) and 128GB of storage to provide smooth multitasking, rapid app opening, and smooth performance for gaming, entertainment, and productivity.
ALSO READ
Android Users, Here's How You Can Go Back To Your Old Phone App And Familiar User Interface
Pova Slim 5G Price In India
The Pova Slim 5G will be available in three colours: Sky Blue, Slim White and Cool Black. The phone has been priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.
It will hit retail stores nationwide starting Sept. 8. The new device will also be available on Flipkart.