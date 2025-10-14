MAI-Image-1: After Gemini And ChatGPT, Microsoft Launches In-House AI Image Generator — How It Differs

Microsoft announced 'MAI-Image-1' its first-in house image generator via a blog post from the company on Tuesday.

It was launched amid the software giant's shift away from depending on OpenAI's Dall-E AI model for image generation in their large language model systems.

Its core strength, according to Microsoft, is its ability to generate photo-realistic images with a focus on realistic lighting, such as bouncing off and reflecting light in a believable manner.

It is also meant to avoid generating generic and repetitive images having been created with feedback from professional individuals in the creative industry.

"For example, we prioritized rigorous data selection and nuanced evaluation focused on tasks that closely mirror real-world creative use cases – taking into account feedback from professionals in the creative industries," the company said.