Microsoft Debuts In-House AI Image Generator MAI-Image-1

Microsoft AI has introduced MAI-Image-1, its first text-to-image generator developed entirely in-house. The tech giant describes this new image generator as “the next step on our journey.”

The launch follows Microsoft’s broader strategy to build proprietary AI technologies and promises more immersive and creative experiences for users in the near future.

“MAI-Image-1 marks the next step on our journey and paves the way for more immersive, creative and dynamic experiences inside our products,” the company said in a blog post.

Microsoft sought input from creative professionals to prevent the generation of repetitive or overly generic styles. The company asserts that MAI-Image-1 performs exceptionally well with photorealistic visuals, including lighting effects and landscapes. It also boasts faster processing speeds compared to larger, slower models.