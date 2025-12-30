IT Pivots From Services To Scalable AI Platforms: Will Deal Flows Continue In 2026?

According to Kaddi, there are multiple pivots that Indian IT companies are working with, apart from buying out AI companies. For instance, looking at complementary acquisitions, particularly in services around ARP, CRP etc.

''This is apart from what they are trying to grow organically. Each of these strategies has to be a coherent set to make sense of that particular client or set of offerings. One of the natural hedges is also that many of these acquisitions have been of AI services firms globally which means they acquire the client set and the potential solutions to have AI conversations with their existing client base," Kaddi told NDTV Profit on Dec. 30.

According to him, the pivot is a valid way to try and accelerate the journey. However, he also added that the way these processes will be embedded, both in terms of offerings and what the clients can digest, is yet to be seen in the next few quarters. Kaddi remains optimistic of Indian IT companies signing more AI deals in 2026. The acquisitions will give rise to AI talent.