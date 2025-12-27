Coforge's $2.35-Billion Encora Buy Draws Cautious Thumbs-Up From Brokerages

Coforge’s move to acquire Encora in a $2.35 billion deal has drawn a measured but constructive reaction from brokerages, who broadly agree that the transaction is strategically sound but financially front-loaded.

The deal strengthens Coforge's hand in AI-led digital engineering, even as it brings dilution, integration and margin delivery sharply into focus, analysts said.

The acquisition values Encora at an enterprise value of $2.35 billion, including $1.89 billion of equity to be issued via preferential shares at Rs 1,815 per share (about 21% dilution) and $550 million of debt, which Coforge plans to retire through bridge financing or a QIP.

Encora is expected to deliver around $600 million in FY26 revenue, growing at about 13% CAGR over FY23–FY26, with adjusted Ebitda margins near 19%. Post-acquisition, the combined entity is expected to run at around 14% Ebit margins, including amortisation of intangibles, with management guiding for EPS accretion over time.