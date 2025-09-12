iPhone 14 Available At Rs 40,000 — Check Flipkart Big Billion Day Deals For Other Models
Following the launch of the iPhone 17 series, Apple iPhone 14 will be available at a price point of just Rs 40,000 in the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, starting September 23.
Flipkart has revealed the prices of all iPhones in the Big Billion Day sale, with most phones seeing a sharp drop in prices.
What grabs attention is that the iPhone 14, which was launched in September 2022, being made available at just Rs 40,000, the lowest it has ever been.
To put things into perspective, the iPhone 14 is currently priced at Rs 52,990 on Flipkart and unavailable on Apple store. Users can, therefore, save up to Rs 13,000, although the sale price is inclusive of the Rs 2,000 discount that can be availed through select Axis credit cards.
Other iPhone Discounts
Apart from the iPhone 14, Flipkart has also lowered the price of the iPhone 16, which will be available for just Rs 51,999 during the Big Billion Day sale.
This compares to a current price of Rs 74,900 on the platform, meaning users can save up to Rs 23,000 on the iPhone 16, during the Big Billion Day sale.
Prices for other iPhone models have also been lowered, with the iPhone 16 Pro being made available at just Rs 69,999, compared to the current price of Rs 1.12 lakh, thus amounting to a saving of Rs 43,000.
Finally, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be made available for Rs 89,900, compared to the current price of Rs 1,37,900. This amounts to a saving Rs 48,000.
Apple has already announced the new iPhone 17 models during the Apple Event on Sept 9.