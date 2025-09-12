iPhone 14 Available At Rs 40,000 — Check Flipkart Big Billion Day Deals For Other Models

Following the launch of the iPhone 17 series, Apple iPhone 14 will be available at a price point of just Rs 40,000 in the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, starting September 23.

Flipkart has revealed the prices of all iPhones in the Big Billion Day sale, with most phones seeing a sharp drop in prices.

What grabs attention is that the iPhone 14, which was launched in September 2022, being made available at just Rs 40,000, the lowest it has ever been.

To put things into perspective, the iPhone 14 is currently priced at Rs 52,990 on Flipkart and unavailable on Apple store. Users can, therefore, save up to Rs 13,000, although the sale price is inclusive of the Rs 2,000 discount that can be availed through select Axis credit cards.