Flipkart Big Billion Days: Check Date, Bank Offers, Discounts, iPhone 16 Deals

Flipkart has announced that its flagship shopping event, the Big Billion Days Sale 2025, will kick off on Sept. 23. The e-commerce giant revealed the start date on its app and website, where the updated landing page highlights the upcoming shopping bonanza.

This announcement comes after Amazon declared that its Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will also begin on Sept. 23, setting the stage for a head-to-head showdown between India’s two biggest online retailers. Shoppers can expect huge discounts, similar to previous years, as both platforms attempt to outdo each other with lucrative offers across product categories.

According to Flipkart, the sale will feature discounts on a wide range of electronics. As per a Gadgets 360 report, flagship devices including the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 and Motorola Edge 60 Pro will be available at reduced prices. The OnePlus Buds 3, Intel PCs, 55-inch smart TVs and front-loading washing machines will also see attractive offers during the event.

While the Big Billion Days Sale will be accessible to all customers from Sept. 23, Flipkart has said its Plus and Black members may enjoy early access to the deals, similar to previous editions. In 2024, the sale opened on Sept. 27, with members getting a day’s head start on Sept. 26.