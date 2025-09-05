Flipkart Big Billion Days: Check Date, Bank Offers, Discounts, iPhone 16 Deals
Flagship devices, including the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 and Motorola Edge 60 Pro, will be available at reduced prices, according to reports.
Flipkart has announced that its flagship shopping event, the Big Billion Days Sale 2025, will kick off on Sept. 23. The e-commerce giant revealed the start date on its app and website, where the updated landing page highlights the upcoming shopping bonanza.
This announcement comes after Amazon declared that its Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will also begin on Sept. 23, setting the stage for a head-to-head showdown between India’s two biggest online retailers. Shoppers can expect huge discounts, similar to previous years, as both platforms attempt to outdo each other with lucrative offers across product categories.
According to Flipkart, the sale will feature discounts on a wide range of electronics. As per a Gadgets 360 report, flagship devices including the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 and Motorola Edge 60 Pro will be available at reduced prices. The OnePlus Buds 3, Intel PCs, 55-inch smart TVs and front-loading washing machines will also see attractive offers during the event.
While the Big Billion Days Sale will be accessible to all customers from Sept. 23, Flipkart has said its Plus and Black members may enjoy early access to the deals, similar to previous editions. In 2024, the sale opened on Sept. 27, with members getting a day’s head start on Sept. 26.
Flipkart’s banner for the 2025 edition lists Samsung Galaxy AI as the title sponsor, with Intel Core Ultra as the tech partner. Other brands featured on the microsite include Zebronics, Acer, Moto Book 60 and Titan.
The company has also been teasing a range of shopping incentives. On its website, Flipkart says customers can expect steal deals, limited time offers and festive rush hours. Payment flexibility will also be a key focus, with bank offers, UPI discounts and EMI options. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders can get a 10% instant discount, while the Flipkart Pay Later service will allow shoppers to spread out their purchases, the Gadgets 360 report added.
According to an Economic Times report, analysts expect e-commerce platforms and online retailers to post a 27% rise in festive season sales this year, reaching Rs 1.2 lakh crore. The report added that early shopping trends suggest this year could mark a turnaround for the industry after nearly three years of sluggish growth.
With Amazon and Flipkart going head-to-head on the same day, consumers are likely to benefit the most from this competitive festive season.