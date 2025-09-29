Instagram Rolls Out New 'Reels-First' App Experience For Select Indian Users — What's Changed

Instagram is planning to shift the direct messaging icon on the bottom tab, second to the left and moving the reels icon on to the right hand side, second from the right. Outside of UI, Instagram will also have a 'Following' tab which will facilitate users to customise their content feed.

Users can decide who they want to see content from on the basis of three categories — 'All': which is the default view, showing posts and reels from accounts the users follows; 'Friends: which only shows posts and reels from accounts who follow the user back and 'Latest': which displays the latest posts from accounts followed by the user in chronological order.

According to Reuters, 20% of the time users spend is on the "reels" feature, which was popularised by TikTok, a short form video app.