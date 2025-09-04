Instagram Takes Aim At TikTok With New Reels-First iPad App

Instagram has rolled out a dedicated iPad application, placing Reels at the centre of its interface as parent company Meta sharpens its competition with TikTok.

The app, launched on Sept. 3, seeks to address years of user frustration with the lacklustre iPad experience, which until now relied on a stretched iPhone version.

The new iPad app defaults directly to the Reels tab, letting users scroll through short-form videos on a larger display. According to tech news portal TechCrunch, the iPad version mirrors almost all the viewing functions available on iPhones. Stories now appear neatly at the top, while a sidebar on the left provides access to essential features such as the following feed, direct messages, search, explore and notifications.

Instagram’s Feed has also been reworked for the tablet format. As TechCrunch reported, users can choose between three views. These include “All” for recommended posts and reels from accounts followed, “Friends” for updates from mutual friends and “Latest” for a chronological feed.