How Upcoming WhatsApp ‘Threaded Message Replies’ For iOS Will Be Big Boon For Group Chats

Group chats on WhatsApp can sometimes get very confusing and hard to follow due to the volume of messages. We often have to scroll through entire chat histories to understand context and then figure out a reply, and even then, conversations can often get disjointed.

To overcome this, WhatsApp is developing a feature that will arrange message replies into organised threads. The feature will enable users to see and track replies grouped under the initial message, in a bid to deliver a more organised and clear chat experience.

By stitching together related responses within a specific thread, the feature will help users easily follow conversations without losing track of the context, which is particularly beneficial in group conversations.

WhatsApp has released an iOS update through the TestFlight beta programme, with the version now 25.19.10.80, for this feature.