How Upcoming WhatsApp ‘Threaded Message Replies’ For iOS Will Be Big Boon For Group Chats
The feature will present a separate screen displaying all replies tied to a particular chat.
Group chats on WhatsApp can sometimes get very confusing and hard to follow due to the volume of messages. We often have to scroll through entire chat histories to understand context and then figure out a reply, and even then, conversations can often get disjointed.
To overcome this, WhatsApp is developing a feature that will arrange message replies into organised threads. The feature will enable users to see and track replies grouped under the initial message, in a bid to deliver a more organised and clear chat experience.
By stitching together related responses within a specific thread, the feature will help users easily follow conversations without losing track of the context, which is particularly beneficial in group conversations.
WhatsApp has released an iOS update through the TestFlight beta programme, with the version now 25.19.10.80, for this feature.
How Will WhatsApp’s Threaded Message Replies Work?
According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the feature will present a separate screen displaying all replies tied to a particular chat. Each chat bubble will feature a small marker indicating the total number of replies in its related thread.
By clicking on the marker, users can access a new screen that shows all responses linked to the original message in a structured format. On this new screen, users will be able to glance through responses and reply to them, which will be integrated into the same thread for others to see.
Users will be able to see the number of responses associated with a particular message without having to open the thread or going through chat history. They can better follow discussions, particularly when conversations grow long or disjointed. The feature will help maintain continuity and keep associated messages properly organised.
When Will Threaded Message Replies Arrive?
The threaded message replies feature is still under development and has not yet been released for beta testing. WhatsApp reportedly plans to include it in a forthcoming update.