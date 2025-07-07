Honor Magic V Flip 2 Launch Timeline Along With Improved Specifications Leaked

Honor is expected to launch its second-generation Magic V Flip in China in August, according to a leak by a Chinese tipster. This device is expected to be the Honor Magic V Flip 2.

The leak was posted by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. According to the leak, the gadget will come with a 5,500 mAh battery with support for either 66 W or 80 W fast charging. If true, it will be a major upgrade from the 4800 mAh battery found in the Honor V Flip.

The phone is expected to have a 4-inch FHD+ LTPO OLED cover display and a 6.8-inch FHD+ LTPO folding OLED screen. A Snapdragon 8 series sub-flagship chipset is likely to power the phone.

As per the leak, the device will come with a 50 MP dual camera system with a 1/1.5-inch sensor. Though the leak provided no information about the second camera, the Honor V Flip comes with a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and the same may be present in the Honor Magic V Flip 2. It is expected to retain the sensor found in the Honor V Flip.