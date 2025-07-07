Honor Magic V Flip 2 Launch Timeline Along With Improved Specifications Leaked
The Honor Magic V Flip 2 is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series “sub-flagship” chipset.
Honor is expected to launch its second-generation Magic V Flip in China in August, according to a leak by a Chinese tipster. This device is expected to be the Honor Magic V Flip 2.
The leak was posted by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. According to the leak, the gadget will come with a 5,500 mAh battery with support for either 66 W or 80 W fast charging. If true, it will be a major upgrade from the 4800 mAh battery found in the Honor V Flip.
The phone is expected to have a 4-inch FHD+ LTPO OLED cover display and a 6.8-inch FHD+ LTPO folding OLED screen. A Snapdragon 8 series sub-flagship chipset is likely to power the phone.
As per the leak, the device will come with a 50 MP dual camera system with a 1/1.5-inch sensor. Though the leak provided no information about the second camera, the Honor V Flip comes with a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and the same may be present in the Honor Magic V Flip 2. It is expected to retain the sensor found in the Honor V Flip.
It is important to note that the Magic V Flip has a 50 MP selfie camera and the same configuration may be present in the Honor Magic V Flip 2 as well, according to a Phone Arena report. It will be a superior configuration compared to the 10 MP front camera that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to have.
PhoneArena notes that if the leak about the launch timeframe is true, the global launch of the phone may happen in September. It notes that Honor utilises the IFA trade show to make important announcements and the global launch of the Honor Magic V Flip 2 could happen there as well.
However, the Magic V Flip was not launched internationally, so it is a matter of speculation if its sequel will see a global launch or it will remain confined to China, the report added. If the phone sees a global launch, it could be priced at about $795 (roughly Rs 68,140), as per Phone Arena.